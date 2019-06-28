HIGHPOINTERS

This documentary follows two college-age women who are attempting to climb the highest peaks in 50 states, and who meet their match in Wyoming. Their quest turns more serious as they learn Wyoming’s Gannett Peak is deep in wilderness territory. This warmly told family film introduces the little-known sport of ‘highpointing,” a quirky American hobby for nature lovers and climbers.

On CPTV Spirit: Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 p.m.; Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9 a.m.