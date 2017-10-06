Hispanic Heritage Awards 2017

Filmed at the historic Warner Theater in Washington, D.C., this program honors recipients of the 30th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening includes live performances and appearances by some of the country’s most celebrated Hispanic artists. This year’s honorees include Gael García Bernal, Rudy Beserra, Alba Colón, Luis Fonsi, and more.

On CPTV: Friday, October 6 at 10 p.m.