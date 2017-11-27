How Not to Die with Michael Greger, M.D.

Learn how to protect yourself from 10 causes of premature death and disease with a plant-based diet. Based on Dr. Greger’s best-selling book, this new special shows viewers how to become healthier and live longer.

Dr. Greger explains the research behind his recommendations in an entertaining and easy-to-understand way. Viewers will learn how to help prevent and even reverse heart disease, cancer, diabetes, strokes, and other common diseases.

On CPTV: Monday, November 27, 2017 at 8 p.m.