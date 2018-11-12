INVENTOR OF THE SUBMARINE: JOHN PHILIP HOLLAND

John Philip Holland was the Irish-born inventor of the submarine. In 1873 he came to the United States, settling in Paterson, New Jersey. Holland was a self-taught genius, and the great-grandchildren of his invention still stalk the depths to this very day. Unfortunately for Holland, his remarkable invention was exploited by U.S. corporate interests, and his personal legacy was undermined and forgotten… until now. Follow the astonishing story of perhaps the most significant inventor you have never heard of.

