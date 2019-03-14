Ken Burns: The National Parks is a new special that celebrates one of Ken Burns’ most beautiful and beloved series: The National Parks: America’s Best Idea. The series was filmed over the course of more than six years at some of nature’s most spectacular locales, from Acadia to Yosemite, Yellowstone to the Grand Canyon, the Everglades of Florida to the Gates of the Arctic in Alaska. Filmmakers Burns and Dayton Duncan reveal behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the series, while engaging interviews with Park Ranger Shelton Johnson and cinematographer Buddy Squires provide additional background.

Ken Burns: The National Parks is also a story of the unforgettable Americans who made them possible. People from every conceivable background — rich and poor; famous and unknown; soldiers and scientists; natives and newcomers; idealists, artists, and entrepreneurs — devoted themselves to saving some precious portion of the land they loved, and in so doing, reminded their fellow citizens of the full meaning of democracy.

On CPTV: Friday, March 15, 2019 at 8 p.m.

(Encores Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 10:30 p.m.)