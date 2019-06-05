LAST OF THE BREED

Celebrate the greatest hits of Country Music Hall of Fame inductees Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Ray Price in this classic 2007 concert filmed at the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago during the final performance of their sold-out tour.

With the richest voices this side of the Rio Grande, the three legends give rousing performances on a treasure trove of honky-tonk and Texas swing tunes, including “Okie From Muskogee,” “Pancho and Lefty,” “For the Good Times,” “Night Life,” “Crazy,” “Mama Tried,” “Always on My Mind,” “On the Road Again,” and many others.

On CPTV: Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 p.m. and Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9:30 p.m.