Behold Earth as it’s never been seen before with the new four-part series Life from Above. Cameras in space tell stories of life on our planet from a brand-new perspective, revealing its incredible movements, colors, patterns and just how fast it’s changing.

View a Trailer

When to Watch



Life from Above airs Wednesdays, October 23-November 13, 2019 at 10 p.m. on CPTV.

Episodes Include

Episode 1: “Moving Planet” – See new footage of the greatest, most beautiful and powerful movements on our planet.

Episode 2: “Colorful Planet” – Discover the extraordinary stories behind Earth’s kaleidoscope of colors.

Episode 3: “Patterned Planet” – Marvel at the weird and wonderful shapes that cover Earth’s surface.

Episode 4: “Changing Planet” – Take a fresh look at our fragile planet and see just how much it’s changing.

For more on Life from Above, click here.