NAT KING COLE’S GREATEST SONGS (MY MUSIC)

The My Music series proudly presents a centennial celebration of the immortal Nat King Cole — born March 17, 1919 — with the first-ever special to present full performances of his greatest hits and cherished standards. The elegance, warmth, and beauty of Cole’s voice is unmatched in the history of popular music. Classic ballads such as “Mona Lisa,” “Unforgettable” and “When I Fall In Love” are among the most passionate love songs ever recorded. Hosted by Martin Sheen, Nat King Cole’s Greatest Songs features rarely seen footage from Cole’s groundbreaking 1950s variety show, painting a nostalgic portrait of an impeccable and timeless artist.

On CPTV: Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.