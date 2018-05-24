Nightly Business Report is an award-winning business news program produced by CNBC and airing on PBS stations nationwide — including CPTV, weekdays at 6:30 p.m.

The long-running series — which originally premiered as a regional program in 1979 — provides business news in a fast-paced format, including timely investment information.

Earlier this spring, veteran CNBC journalist Bill Griffeth joined co-anchor Sue Herera behind the desk at Nightly Business Report as new co-anchor, replacing Tyler Mathisen, who left to take on a new role at CNBC.

Griffeth was previously a co-anchor of CNBC’s Closing Bell, and has more than 35 years’ experience in business television. The award-winning Herera has over 25 years’ experience covering Wall Street and is also a CNBC Breaking News anchor.

For more on Nightly Business Report, including new addition Bill Griffeth, click the video below!

And don’t miss Nightly Business Report weekdays on CPTV, airing after BBC World News and before PBS NewsHour.