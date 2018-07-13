PBS Programs Receive 9 Primetime Emmy Nominations

CPTV is pleased to share that PBS programs have received a total of nine nominations for the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. These nominations were announced July 12, 2018.

The winning programs include Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s 10-part documentary series The Vietnam War, which was nominated for four Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Directing for a Documentary.

Additionally, Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like, a special celebrating Fred Rogers and his long-running series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, received two nominations. These include a nomination for Outstanding Documentary.

Other programs honored include The Gershwin Prize: Tony Bennett, nominated for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music; American Masters, nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series; and Antiques Roadshow, which was nominated for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

CPTV congratulates everyone involved in the production of these programs, all of which have been proudly featured on CPTV!

The winners will be announced at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Ceremony, which will take place September 17, 2018 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC.

For more information and to view the complete list of nominees, click here>>.