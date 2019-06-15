View a trailer:
In Poland:The Royal Tour, journalist Peter Greenberg is taken on a royal tour by the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, who showcases the visual gems of this diverse country. Visit the modern cities of Warsaw and Krakow – and even take a boat ride to Hel! They also pay an emotional visit to Auschwitz, and reflect on its tragic history.
On CPTV Spirit: Monday, June 17, 2019 at 9 p.m.; Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 8 a.m.; Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 1 p.m.
On CPTV: Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 p.m.; Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 5 a.m.
