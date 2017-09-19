Poldark fans, get ready: Season 3 of Poldark on Masterpiece will air Sundays, October 1-November 19, 2017 at 9 p.m. on CPTV.

The rip-roaring drama series returns with eight new action-packed episodes, starring Aidan Turner as the charismatic Ross Poldark and Eleanor Tomlinson as his remarkable partner, Demelza.

Poldark, Season 3 also stars Jack Farthing as George Warleggan, the villain who knows no mercy; Heida Reed as Poldark’s first love, Elizabeth, now allied with George; and Caroline Blakiston as Poldark’s spirited Aunt Agatha. Season 3 also introduces Ellise Chappell as the governess Morwenna and Christian Brassington as her suitor, Rev. Whitworth.

This season finds Poldark in revolutionary France, where the firebrands outdo even George for ruthlessness. Also enlivening the new season are a mysterious plague of frogs, a thwarted famine, and Aunt Agatha’s eagerly anticipated 100th birthday party, which has a catastrophic catch!

Don’t miss all eight new episodes on CPTV this fall.

View the preview:

For more information, visit the Masterpiece website>>