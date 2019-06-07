Originally broadcast on pay-per-view at the end of 1999 (a fitting year), Prince: Rave Un2 the Year 2000 showcases Prince’s legendary musical talent and peerless showmanship as he guided fans from one millennium to another.

Recorded at Paisley Park Studios just outside Prince’s home base of Minneapolis, this dazzling show features performances of his timeless hits (“Let’s Go Crazy,” “Kiss,” “Purple Rain,” “1999”) and fan favorites (“She’s Always In My Hair,” “Nothing Compares 2 U”).

It’s all backed by a second-to-none band featuring bassist Larry Graham of Sly & The Family Stone, plus guest appearances by New Power Generation vocalist Rosie Gaines and Maceo Parker, longtime saxophonist for James Brown.

On CPTV: Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 8 p.m. & Monday, June 10, 2019 at 8 p.m.