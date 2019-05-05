Connecticut Public Television > Inside CPTV > RIDE

RIDE

Do you remember your first carousel ride? Wendy Kirbey does, and when her hometown needed an economic boost, she had an idea: build a carousel, from scratch, using old-world craftsmanship. See how this idea transforms the community when a group of dedicated volunteers come together to design, hand-carve, and paint all of the animals needed to complete what many believe will be one of the most beautiful carousels ever created.

On CPTV Spirit: Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9 p.m.; Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.; Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1 p.m.

sharing-ct-logo

“Women's Work” features the stories of Connecticut women serving as leaders, trailblazers, artists, educators, advocates and entrepreneurs. Watch the original TV documentary. Six additional short films will be released weekly - watch them here.

Share YOUR story, too. Honor a woman who has made an impact in your life or tell us your immigration story. Post a photo and caption on our web page at cptv.org/womenswork. Find out more »

Our Sharing Connecticut series lets you visit the unique people and places that drive the pulse and spirit of our state. Browse the full Sharing Connecticut series »

Latest Episode: Women's Work: Ellen Murray