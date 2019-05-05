Do you remember your first carousel ride? Wendy Kirbey does, and when her hometown needed an economic boost, she had an idea: build a carousel, from scratch, using old-world craftsmanship. See how this idea transforms the community when a group of dedicated volunteers come together to design, hand-carve, and paint all of the animals needed to complete what many believe will be one of the most beautiful carousels ever created.

On CPTV Spirit: Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9 p.m.; Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.; Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1 p.m.