SPACE CHASE USA

View a trailer:

Your web browser is not supported

This documentary explores the extraordinary events that transformed the small town of Cocoa Beach, Florida into a bustling center for the American space program.

Featuring a trove of archival material and interviews with long-time residents, former Apollo astronauts, and Cape Canaveral-based engineers and employees, the program charts the history of the space program in Florida during the 1950s and ’60s.

On CPTV: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 p.m.