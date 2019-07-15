SPACE CHASE USA

View a trailer:
This documentary explores the extraordinary events that transformed the small town of Cocoa Beach, Florida into a bustling center for the American space program.
Featuring a trove of archival material and interviews with long-time residents, former Apollo astronauts, and Cape Canaveral-based engineers and employees, the program charts the history of the space program in Florida during the 1950s and ’60s.
On CPTV: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 p.m.
