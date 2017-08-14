Stream Live Coverage of the Total Solar Eclipse on August 21

Join South Carolina ETV host Beryl Dakers for the extremely rare experience of witnessing a 100% total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21, 2017.

South Carolina is a prime location for the total solar eclipse, which will cross the U.S., coast-to-coast, for the first time since 1918. Dakers and guests will follow the “path of totality” and capture images from the South Carolina State Museum Observatory telescope.

The coverage will be available to stream below from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on August 21.

CPTV will also air the NOVA special “Eclipse Over America” on August 21 at 9 p.m. For more information on that, click here.