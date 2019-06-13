Summer of Space Events

Please note that events are listed alphabetically by town.

Fairfield, CT – Advance screening of Chasing the Moon: American Experience – Part 1: A Place Beyond the Sky at Fairfield Public Library on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 6 p.m. For more information and to register, click here.

Jewett City, CT – Free advance screening of Chasing the Moon: American Experience, a PBS documentary by Robert Stone, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Slater Library. The screening will be accompanied by a discussion led by history professor John Haskell. This is an adult/pre-teen event and light refreshments will be served. The library kindly requests signing up for this event so that seating can be arranged accordingly. For more information, click here.

Middletown, CT – Join the Wesleyan University Astronomy Department throughout the academic year (September-May) for events that are open to the public!

To view a flier for their Space Nights, click here.

To view a flier for their Kids’ Nights, click here.

Visit www.wesleyan.edu/astro for more information.

Simsbury, CT – Simsbury Public Library will host a preview screening of Chasing the Moon. This sneak peek will focus on the tension and excitement surrounding the launch of Apollo 11 on July 16, 1969. It will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 (the last Sunday the library will be open until September). For more information and to register, click here.