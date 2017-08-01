A whole new season of CPTV’s national music series Infinity Hall Live will premiere in July 2017! Tune in to CPTV for new episodes Fridays at 10 p.m. beginning July 7. See dynamic performances from an array of acclaimed artists, filmed live right here in Connecticut.

Season 6 episodes include:

The Revivalists

Premiering Friday, July 7 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

The Revivalists, with charismatic lead singer David Shaw, bring Big Easy blues-rock grit to Infinity Hall Live with signature tunes such as “Soulfight” and the reflective nostalgia of their Billboard #1 hit, “Wish I Knew You.”

The Weight Band

Premiering Friday, July 14 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Picking up where The Band left off, The Weight Band consists of former players in The Band and those who are directly and deeply connected to their legacy. Members include Jim Weider from The Band; Brian Mitchell of the Levon Helm Band; Marty Grebb, who wrote for The Band and worked with Rick Danko and Richard Manuel; Albert Rogers from the Jim Weider Band and frequent performer at The Barn’s Midnight Rambles; and Michael Bram. The Weight Band performs The Band’s timeless hits such as “The Weight,” “Up On Cripple Creek,” and “Ophelia,” plus original songs created to keep the spirit and the music alive that helped define an era.

Snarky Puppy

Premiering Friday, July 21 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Lead by bassist and composer Michael League, the nearly 25-musician collective known as Snarky Puppy brings eight of its talented members to Infinity Hall Live for an evening of music exploration and massive jams ranging from fan favorites like “Shofukan” to new tunes like “Grown Folks” from their latest Grammy-winning album Culcha Vulcha.



Hit Rewind

Premiering Friday, July 28 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Infinity Hall Live encores some of the best performances from past seasons including Barenaked Ladies’ “One Week,” Melissa Etheridge’s “Bring Me Some Water,” America’s “Horse With No Name,” Joss Stone’s “Right to Be Wrong,” and more!



Blind Pilot

Premiering Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Portland, Oregon-based band Blind Pilot brings to Infinity Hall Live a refreshingly modern sound to indie-rock, with selections including “Umpqua Rushing,” “Half Moon,” and “We Are the Tide.”

Dave Mason

Premiering Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dave Mason performs classic hits from his years with the band Traffic, such as “Feelin’ Alright” and “Hole in My Shoe,” plus his solo signature tracks “We Just Disagree” and “Only You Know and I Know,” and much more!

