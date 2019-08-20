On March 30, 2019, R&B supergroup The O’Jays performed at the historic St. George Theatre in New York City. Taped before a live audience, The O’Jays: Live in New York celebrates the group’s illustrious and historic career, featuring classic fan favorites like “Love Train,” “For The Love Of Money,” and “Use Ta Be My Girl,” along with a few newly-penned songs from The O’Jays’ recent and final album The Last Word, including the upbeat dance number “Enjoy Yourself” (co-written for the group by Bruno Mars and Pat Monahan).

With a sound that formed the soundtrack for the lives of multiple generations, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers continue to perform with an electrifying energy they’ve had for over 50 years. An indelible part of pop culture, The O’Jays are showcased doing what they do best — performing socially conscious message music that makes you think while you dance.

On CPTV: Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10 p.m.