CPTV > Inside CPTV > This Is the House That Jack Built

This Is the House That Jack Built

This Is the House That Jack Built touches on John F. Kennedy’s life and ascent to the presidency. Hosted by Larry J. Sabato (author of The Kennedy Half-Century), this documentary follows JFK’s mistakes, his triumphs, his early years, and his lasting legacy. It also features new and little-known stories about him.

On CPTV: Monday, January 22, 2018 at 9 p.m.

 

Share. Follow. Enjoy! NEW!

sharing-ct-logo

CPTV presents a new series of video short stories that highlight and celebrate the unique people and places that contribute to the pulse and spirit of our state. Learn more »

Latest Episode: How to Be a Champion