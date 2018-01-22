This Is the House That Jack Built touches on John F. Kennedy’s life and ascent to the presidency. Hosted by Larry J. Sabato (author of The Kennedy Half-Century), this documentary follows JFK’s mistakes, his triumphs, his early years, and his lasting legacy. It also features new and little-known stories about him.
On CPTV: Monday, January 22, 2018 at 9 p.m.
