Coming Soon to Masterpiece on CPTV

Grantchester Season 5 on Masterpiece

Six new episodes air Sundays, June 14-July 19, 2020 at 9 p.m. on CPTV

It’s 1957, and Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) has settled into his role as the vicar of Grantchester, preaching to a packed church. His best friend, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green), has come to accept his wife Cathy’s (Kacey Ainsworth) commitment to her job – just about.

Mrs. C. (Tessa Peake-Jones) happily juggles her roles as the vicarage housekeeper and being a well-to-do married woman, and after a trip to Marrakech, even Leonard (Al Weaver) has managed to carve out some happiness with Daniel (Oliver Dimsdale).

But Will’s faith will be thoroughly tested as he and Geordie are reminded once more that there’s darkness lurking in their little corner of Cambridgeshire…

Episodes

Episode 1 – Sunday, June 14 at 9 p.m.

When a student from an all-female college is found dead, Will and Geordie must infiltrate the murky world of campus politics and university drinking societies to find the killer.

Episode 2 – Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m.

A deadly hit-and-run in Grantchester leads Will and Geordie to a dysfunctional pair of brothers and a hidden garden, while their own home lives are tested by tricky family members…

Episode 3 – Sunday, June 28 at 9 p.m.

A date at the cinema turns sour for Will when the projectionist is murdered during a screening, while a shadowy figure from Jack Chapman’s past comes back to haunt him and Mrs. C.

Episode 4 – Sunday, July 5 at 9 p.m.

A streaker is found dead on the Fens, sparking an unusual case for Will and Geordie that draws them into the world of experimental psychotherapy and hallucinogens.

Episode 5 – Sunday, July 12 at 9 p.m.

When Will finds two boys near death in a boxing ring, he must face up to his own part in their tragedy, while unearthed secrets prove to be the hardest test of his faith he’s faced yet.

Episode 6 – Sunday, July 19 at 9 p.m.

When a body is found on Jesus Green, the trail of clues leads Will and Geordie to an oppressive convent, where Will must finally confront his own demons.

For more on Grantchester Season 5, visit the Masterpiece website.

Beecham House on Masterpiece

Six new episodes air Sundays, June 14-July 19, 2020 at 10 p.m. on CPTV

Gurinder Chadha’s new six-part drama series Beecham House is set on the cusp of the 19th century in Delhi before the British ruled in that region.

Tom Bateman (Vanity Fair, Jekyll and Hyde, Murder on the Orient Express) steps into the role of enigmatic, soulful John Beecham, a handsome former soldier who has purchased the magnificent mansion, Beecham House, to begin a new life with his family.

The ensemble cast includes Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey), Gregory Fitoussi (Mr. Selfridge, Spiral), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan, Ackley Bridge), Pallavi Sharda (Lion), Dakota Blue Richards (Endeavour), Leo Suter (Clique, Victoria, Sanditon), Bessie Carter (Howard’s End), Viveik Kalra (Blinded By The Light) and Marc Warren (Safe, Hustle).

Writer, director and producer Chadha is responsible for a number of international hit films including Bend It Like Beckham, Bride & Prejudice, Viceroy’s House and 2019’s Blinded By The Light.

Episodes

Episode 1 – Sunday, June 14 at 10 p.m.

Former soldier John Beecham arrives at Beecham House to start a new life.

Episode 2 – Sunday, June 21 at 10 p.m.

The arrival of the mysterious Chandrika throws Beecham House into chaos.

Episode 3 – Sunday, June 28 at 10 p.m.

A murder throws John’s plans into jeopardy. Margaret takes a big risk to prove her love for John.

Episode 4 – Sunday, July 5 at 10 p.m.

John realizes he has no choice but to reveal the truth about his past and his baby’s identity.

Episode 5 – Sunday, July 12 at 10 p.m.

John and Daniel come to blows. A betrayal leads to further trouble for John.

Episode 6 – Sunday, July 19 at 10 p.m.

John learns who betrayed him. Beecham House is attacked.

For more on Beecham House, visit the Masterpiece website.