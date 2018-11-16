– Featuring the Videography and Photography of Todd Gustafson and the Narration of Jane Goodall –

Most people will never experience first-hand the wonders of East Africa, one of the last wild places on Earth. But now viewers can vicariously enjoy the incredible landscape of East Africa and the amazing creatures that inhabit it with the documentary To the Ends of the Earth: East Africa.

To the Ends of the Earth: East Africa features the videography and photography of award-winning wildlife photographer Todd Gustafson. The film is narrated by renowned primatologist, ethologist, anthropologist, and UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall.

In the film, Gustafson, who was raised in Tanzania, points out techniques he has developed throughout his career, including how to “read” wildlife behavior and capture decisive moments as the drama of the animals’ lives unfolds.

Follow Gustafson on a thrilling look inside the life-and-death, day-to-day existence of zebras, giraffes, elephants, and more. He exquisitely captures a number of stirring moments in time – the dramatic moment of a kill; the touching moment of a mother lovingly grooming her young; the tense moment between two males as they fight over a mate; and the heart-stopping moment as a mother gives birth to a new offspring while wondering if a predator is on the hunt nearby.

To the Ends of the Earth: East Africa is set to an original music score written by Gustafson and performed by the Nashville Music Scoring Orchestra. The film artfully combines images and music to reflect the rhythm of East Africa, providing a captivating look into an incredible world that viewers might never see otherwise. It also explores the commonalities that all these species share – both with each other, and with humans.

Don’t miss To the Ends of the Earth: East Africa, premiering Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 9 p.m. on CPTV.

It will encore on CPTV Spirit on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.; Monday, November 26, 2018 at 8:30 a.m.; Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 12:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 2, 2018 at 2 p.m.