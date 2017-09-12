CPTV will preempt regularly scheduled programming on September 13 at 10 p.m. for a special live event: Take a live tour of the wreckage from the USS Indianapolis, the WWII vessel lying at the bottom of the Pacific since its sinking in 1945.

Hosted by Emmy-winning broadcast journalist Miles O’Brien, USS Indianapolis Live – From the Deep takes viewers through the wreckage of the Fifth Fleet’s naval flagship, which lies more than three miles below the surface of the Philippine Sea. The U.S. Navy cruiser was found and positively identified in August through careful analysis of wreckage and markings.

Don’t miss this incredible one-hour live exploration of the vessel. For more information, click here>>

On CPTV: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 10 p.m.