A thrilling new murder mystery series from acclaimed screenwriter Steve Thompson (Sherlock, Deep State, Jericho) and based on the best-selling novels by Frank Tallis, Vienna Blood comes to CPTV in January 2020.

View Trailer

When to Watch

Vienna Blood premieres on CPTV, every Sunday from January 19-February 23, 2020, 10-11 p.m.

Episodes will also stream concurrent with broadcast and will be available on all PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast. Additionally, PBS station members will be able to view all episodes via Passport. (For more information about CPTV Passport, click here.)

More About the Program

1900s Vienna: a hotbed of philosophy, science and art, where cultures and ideas are espoused in the city’s grand cafes and opera houses. Yet beneath the genteel glamour, nationalism and anti-Semitism are on the rise.

Max Liebermann is a brilliant young English-born Jewish student of the controversial psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud. Eager to study actual criminal activity, he is paired with the skeptical Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt, who is struggling to solve a series of particularly gruesome murders.

Between Max’s extraordinary understanding of human behavior and deviance, and Oscar’s practical experience, the two become an unlikely detective duo, called on to solve Vienna’s most baffling cases.

Filmed on location, Vienna Blood stars Matthew Beard as Max; Beard is best known for his performances in The Imitation Game, And When Did you Last See Your Father?, and for his Tony-nominated Broadway performance in Skylight. The series also stars Austrian actor Juergen Maurer as Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt. Episodes are directed by Academy Award® and Emmy® Award nominee Robert Dornhelm (Anne Frank: The Whole Story) and Umut Dağ (Cracks in Concrete).