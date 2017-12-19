Masterpiece recently released a new trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Little Women.

This two-part adaptation will come to Masterpiece on Mother’s Day, May 13, 2018, and continue on May 20, 2018.

The cast will include BAFTA Award winner Emily Watson as Marmee. The March sisters will be played by an ensemble of four exciting young actresses: Maya Hawke (Jo); Willa Fitzgerald (Meg); Annes Elwy (Beth); and Kathryn Newton (Amy).

Academy Award winner Dame Angela Lansbury will play Aunt March. BAFTA Award winner Michael Gambon takes the role of Mr. Laurence, and Jonah Hauer-King will play his grandson Laurie.

View the new trailer below!