Voices: Untold Stories of Mental Illness

Voices is an award-winning documentary that features the stark and intimate portraits of three very different individuals and their struggles with severe mental illness in America. The stories of Sharon, Thomas, and Aaron illuminate the challenges, realities, and often complex emotions and choices that surround people with mental illness and those who love them.

In turning the camera on these individuals and their families, the subtle power of Voices lies in the brutal honesty of families sharing their stories for the first time, unburdening themselves from the stigma of mental illness. As they search for answers they know they may never find, they expose the human back-story of the psychotic experience in a way never before captured on camera. With a nuanced style, the film provocatively highlights the behaviors that can result from serious mental illness, and its impact on society and the loved ones in its orbit.

On CPTV: Monday, March 27 at 10 p.m.