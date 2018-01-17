Join award-winning journalist Ann Curry for a new series featuring dramatic reunions of people whose lives crossed at pivotal moments. View history through their eyes and hear stories of heroism, hope, and the forging of unbreakable bonds in We’ll Meet Again. The series comes to CPTV Tuesdays, January 23-February 27, 2018, at 8 p.m.

The tides of history can disrupt lives, throwing strangers together or tearing loved ones apart. We’ll Meet Again reveals these moving personal stories of hope, courage, and love, from a Vietnam War baby desperate to find the American father she last saw 40 years ago, to the military chaplain who helped a stranger through the trauma of 9/11; from a Japanese-American girl interned in 1942 who never forgot the classmate who helped her, to civil rights workers whose lives were changed by the relationships they formed in the 1960s South.

Executive produced and reported by Curry, each moving episode reveals the powerful bonds forged among people who now, against the odds, have the chance to reunite with someone who transformed their life.

Episodes coming to CPTV include:

“Children of WWII”

Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, the U.S. entered World War II. Two children whose lives were forever changed by the war search for lost friends. Reiko, a Japanese-American woman sent to an internment camp as a child, hopes to find the classmate who stood by her in the face of anti-Japanese sentiment. Peter, who fled the Nazis with his parents in 1938, searches for the family who befriended him in the last refuge open to the German Jews: the Shanghai Ghetto.

“Rescued From Mt. St. Helens”

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 8 p.m.

When Mount St. Helens erupted on May 18, 1980, 57 people were killed and hundreds more injured. Volcanic ash was scattered across 11 states. In this episode, two people who survived the disaster reveal how the experience influenced their lives. Mindy, a trainee scientist whose inspirational team leader was killed by the blast, wants to find his family to let them know he saved her life. Sue hopes to find the brave helicopter pilot who risked his own life to rescue her.

“Lost Children of Vietnam”

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 8 p.m.

The war in Vietnam may have ended in 1975, but its impact lingers in countless lives today. Two children who became refugees after the war tell their stories. Tina, born in Saigon, searches for the American father she last saw more than 40 years ago, and Nam hopes to find Gary, the Texas cowboy he met as a 12-year-old refugee and who inspired his dream of coming to America.

“Heroes of 9/11”

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 8 p.m.

During the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C., strangers were thrown together in unimaginable situations. Patrick, a businessman visiting New York, searches for Emily, the photographer’s assistant who comforted him after the collapse of the World Trade Center. Timothy, a military chaplain plunged into chaos at the Pentagon, hopes to thank the fellow chaplain who gave him the courage to carry on.

“Freedom Summer”

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 8 p.m.

During the civil rights movement of the 1960s, Fatima, a teenager from New York, volunteered to register voters in Louisiana. Now, she returns to the South, hoping to find Thelma, the daughter of her host family, whose courage in the face of racism was unforgettable. Sherie searches for Lefty, the charismatic civil rights activist whose commitment to nonviolence inspired her own lifelong involvement with social justice causes.

“Coming Out”

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 8 p.m.

For decades, gay Americans did not have equal protection under the law; many faced prejudice, possible imprisonment, and rejection from their families and society. Two stories of the struggle for acceptance are told in this episode. Tom longs to find Maria, the friend he trusted with his secret and who saved him from brutal electroshock conversion therapy in the 1960s. Paul, who was University of New Hampshire student body president in 1973, searches for Wayne, who organized the first gay student organization on campus. Wayne’s courage to take the fight to court changed Paul’s life.

For more information, including video previews, click here>>