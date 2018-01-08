Young Victoria

We think of Queen Victoria as a respectable matron, the epitome of duty, a beloved monarch. But Victoria’s path to the throne was by no means easy. Britain in the 1830s was a country on the brink of revolution. The people could not have borne another debauched son of George III as King. Fortunately, they were able to invest their hopes in the innocent Princess Victoria. But there were those determined to grab power for themselves – not least her mother. Intrigue, deception, death threats… this is the true story of the young queen.

On CPTV: Monday, January 8, 2018 at 10 p.m.