The Tunnel: Sabotage Coming to CPTV Spirit

CPTV is pleased to announce that The Tunnel: Sabotage, the second season of the mystery-thriller series The Tunnel, will air on CPTV’s new sister station, CPTV Spirit. The Tunnel: Sabotage will air on CPTV Spirit Saturdays at 10 p.m. beginning August 5, 2017. After their Saturday broadcast, episodes will encore the following Monday at 3 p.m. on CPTV Spirit.

In The Tunnel: Sabotage, pragmatic, meticulous, and newly promoted Commander Elise Wassermann (Clémence Poésy) and laconic but brilliant DCI Karl Roebuck (Stephen Dillane) reunite to investigate the case of a French couple abducted from the Eurotunnel. But the case is complicated when a plane carrying British and French passengers crashes into the Channel, killing everyone on board.

Suddenly they are faced with far bigger questions, and the eyes of the world are waiting for answers. As Karl and Elise pick their way through the clues thrown up by a vast field of debris, forging connections as they go, they are confronted with sinister and complicated forces at play. In a terrifying game of brinksmanship, Karl and Elise risk everything in the pursuit of true justice.